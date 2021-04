GREEN TWP. — Firefighters from the Wilmington Fire Department and Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District responded at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to a barn fully engulfed in flames at the intersection of SR 73 and School Road in Green Township, Clinton County.

No injuries were reported; no other information was available as crews were working to extinguish the flames and hot spots.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal