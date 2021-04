The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kailyn Paige Cordy, age 17, a white female who is 5 foot, 1 inch tall.

She has black and red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, green Under Armour hoodie and black or gray sweatpants.

She was last seen leaving her residence in the Village of South Lebanon on Monday and may be in the Wilmington area.

If you see her, please contact local authorities.

Cordy https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_kailyn-cordy1.jpg Cordy