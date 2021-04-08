Wilmington Fire Department: On the cutting edge

The Wilmington Fire Department was awarded a rescue saw from Walmart as part of a Walmart community involvement grant. Valued at $2,195, Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason said they will be able to cut through all sorts of things with it. A Walmart spokesperson said they appreciate the Wilmington Fire Department and look forward to helping them again in the future. Several WFD members and several Walmart employees assembled for the photo, with the new rescue saw in the foreground.

The Wilmington Fire Department was awarded a rescue saw from Walmart as part of a Walmart community involvement grant. Valued at $2,195, Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason said they will be able to cut through all sorts of things with it. A Walmart spokesperson said they appreciate the Wilmington Fire Department and look forward to helping them again in the future. Several WFD members and several Walmart employees assembled for the photo, with the new rescue saw in the foreground. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_DSC_0047.jpg The Wilmington Fire Department was awarded a rescue saw from Walmart as part of a Walmart community involvement grant. Valued at $2,195, Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason said they will be able to cut through all sorts of things with it. A Walmart spokesperson said they appreciate the Wilmington Fire Department and look forward to helping them again in the future. Several WFD members and several Walmart employees assembled for the photo, with the new rescue saw in the foreground. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal