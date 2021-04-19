CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 5:44 p.m. on April 12, a 39-year-old female reported a 31-year-old male had violated a protection order she issued against him. The suspect would later be charged with allegedly violating the order in Clinton County Municipal Court. A complaint warrant was filed on April 15.

• At 11:13 p.m. on April 12, a 44-year-old Port William male reported $14,000 worth of tools and musical instruments had been stolen. According to the report, the theft took place between March 15 and April 12 at the 7900 block of U.S. 68 North in Wilmington/Liberty Township.

• At 2:07 p.m. on April 13, a 46-year-old Midland male reported his cell phone was stolen sometime between April 8 and 12. The report lists an LG K51 smartphone with a red and black case.

• At 4:45 p.m. on April 6, a 24-year-old Clarksville female reported her credit/debit card was stolen from her residence on West Main Street. The report indicates the victim’s boyfriend as a suspect.

