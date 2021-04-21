Volunteers, sponsors sought for city clean-up event

WILMINGTON — The second Clean Up Wilmington effort of 2021 will take place beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1.

Volunteers will meet in the Municipal Building Parking Lot at 69 N. South St. and break up into teams to work on the downtown litter, mulching of tree beds and pulling weeds, plus two groups will be working at problem dilapidated properties.

If you have not already done so, please sign up using the link below.

And if you’re unable to attend, but would still like to support this citizens’ event, you can donate supplies or funds using the Sponsor Sign Up form below.

If you have any questions or if you or someone you know is in need of community service hours, or wish to sign up by phone to volunteer or to sponsor, you may contact Annen Vance at avance@wilmingtonoh.org or at 937-971-9161.

“Thank you all for your continued support in this ongoing effort,” said Vance.

Volunteer Sign Up Form is at: https://bit.ly/3xfI0q8

Sponsor Sign Up Form is at: https://bit.ly/3tFHzDx

Facebook event link is at: https://bit.ly/3v8awIC

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Cleanup-art.jpg