Reasons abound to choose local Realtor

Remember when you are supporting local business to also choose a local Realtor.

The market in Clinton County is currently a very strong sellers’ market. At the time of writing, there are only 21 active residential listings in the entire county.

This lack of inventory drives property values up. Properties that are priced fairly and are in average or better condition are oftentimes going into multiple offers the day they are listed.

You will want somebody by your side when this happens to know the ins and outs of the local market to ensure that you get the best price for your home. If you are the buyer, you will also want someone in your corner that can get your offer seen and considered.

It is very important during this unusual market to have a knowledgeable Realtor on your side. Statistically, houses that are listed with a Realtor sell between 10-20% higher than those offered for sale by owner (FSBO).

A realtor can help you negotiate this market by giving your property its broadest audience, making sure documentation is in order for your protection and negotiating the best price for both the buyer or the seller they represent.

Did you know that clicking on listings online does not always bring up the listing agent? It is often an agent who has purchased that area from the company advertising the property.

It is important when you are choosing the person who will represent you in what is often the largest purchase of your life, to interview that person to make sure they are well qualified for the job.

The following are examples of some questions to ask:

1. How many transactions have you facilitated in my area over the last 6 months, year, and 5 years?

2. What are your fees and what do they include?

3. What are your hours? Do you work evenings, weekends and holidays if needed?

4. What is your plan of action to sell/help me find a home?

5. Without disclosing personal information, what are some of the hurdles you have overcome to bring a deal to closing?

Local Realtors know the ins and outs of your market. They know the lenders for manufactured homes. They know what a septic system and a cistern are. They know what loan programs are available in your neighborhood and for your property and the right lender for the job. They know local inspectors that are familiar with local housing.

Local Realtors can also provide all the services available including professional or drone photography, listings on the multiple listing service, local references from people you may know and local office to sit down and write up your offer!

If you are looking for a qualified person to help you sell your current home or buy your next, contact a local Realtor.

Sheri McIntosh is Vice President of the Clinton County Board of Realtors.