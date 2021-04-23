Calling all Jefferson alumni; note corrected dates for Honor Classes

Editor’s Note: Please note that an incorrect list of Honor Classes was originally submitted; the below has the correct years listed.

The Jefferson Alumni Association will hold the 97th Jefferson Alumni Banquet at the Westboro United Methodist Church Fellowship room on Saturday evening, June 12, 2021.

As last year’s banquet was canceled, this year there will be two years of “Honor Classes” recognized: Honor Classes of 2020 recognized are the Classes of 1935, 1940, 1945, 1950, and 1955. This year’s Honor Classes of 2021 are 1936, 1941, 1946, 1951 and 1956.

Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Attendees need to bring their masks and practice social distancing. Be sure to bring all your favorite Jefferson memories with you; there be a display of memorabilia including pictures and some of the trophies. ]

Pre-registration is requested but not required, in order that proper dinner arrangements can be made. Call 937-783-8005 for more information and/or to receive an invitation with a dinner reservation form to send in.