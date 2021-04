WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a death from a shooting, officials stated Saturday night.

No other official information has been released at this time.

During early evening, Wilmington officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers as well as a police helicopter were seen searching for a person or persons south of downtown, but no information was available as to how that may have been related to any incident.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_crime-tape.jpg