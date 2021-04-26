Special election set to fill 15th District seat being vacated by Rep. Stivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Governor Mike DeWine announced special election dates for the 15th Congressional District to fill the District’s upcoming vacancy.

The dates will be the same as the separate 11th Congressional District special election, with a partisan primary occurring on Aug. 3 and the general election on Nov. 2.

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) formally communicated with the governor his resignation effective May 16. This allows the governor to call the special election and issue a Writ of Election.

Important dates include:

May 17: Declaration of candidacies for partisan candidates must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections by 4 p.m.

June 1: The county board of elections must certify the names of the candidates that will appear on the special primary ballot

July 6: Eligible Ohioans who want to cast a ballot in the Special Congressional Primary Election must register to vote by this date