Boxes signs of progress

Work continues and a semi-truck full of cabinetry has arrived at the under-construction five-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Holiday Drive in Wilmington. The hotel will have 94 guest rooms plus an indoor pool, lounge and meeting spaces. It is on track to open this summer.

Work continues and a semi-truck full of cabinetry has arrived at the under-construction five-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Holiday Drive in Wilmington. The hotel will have 94 guest rooms plus an indoor pool, lounge and meeting spaces. It is on track to open this summer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_0423211147.jpg Work continues and a semi-truck full of cabinetry has arrived at the under-construction five-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Holiday Drive in Wilmington. The hotel will have 94 guest rooms plus an indoor pool, lounge and meeting spaces. It is on track to open this summer. Tom Barr | News Journal