American Legion Post 49 sets fish fry Saturday; announces info for Memorial Day parade

WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 will hold a fish fry at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1 featuring fish, french fries, cole slaw, and mac & cheese for $9.

There will be entertainment by Karaoke DJ Gary Creek. Also, the monthly drawing will be at 8 p.m.

Parade slated

American Legion Post 49 will host the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31.

Anyone who wishes to be involved in the parade should contact Commander Jim Cook at 937-218-2036.

The parade will depart from Post 49 around 10 a.m. May 31 and proceed to Sugar Grove Cemetery for the annual memorial service.

