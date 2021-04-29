BPD: ‘Career criminal’ assaulted girlfriend, faces felony, multiple charges; arrested hiding in bushes

BLANCHESTER — A ‘“career criminal” was arrested hiding in bushes after a foot chase and he faces multiple charges for allegedly assaulting a woman.

On Wednesday afternoon a 42-year-old Blanchester woman came to the police station to report that her live-in boyfriend had assaulted her twice over the past week, according to a news release from Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, who said both reside in the mobile home park at 800 E. Center St.

“The woman stated she was able to get away from the home and drove to the police station,” said Reinbolt. “She stated she last saw her boyfriend, who she identified as Christopher Betts, age 25, walking on State Route 28 headed west.”

Sgt. Brian Noah issued a broadcast to area police agencies to be on the lookout for Betts.

“The woman was suffering obvious injuries and arrangements were made to get her medical attention,” said Reinbolt. “Ptl. Quenton Miller accompanied the woman to her home for her to gather some personal belongings prior to going to the hospital. To his surprise, he saw Betts on the front porch of a neighboring trailer and alerted other officers.

“Sgt. Brian Noah approached Betts at the neighbor’s residence, told him not to move and that he was under arrest. Instead of complying, Betts took off running with officers in pursuit. He ran to a neighboring apartment complex, where he was found hiding under bushes. He eluded officers and ran to a nearby doctor’s office and disappeared.

Reinbolt continued, “Officers found Betts hiding under bushes at the front of the office in the 800 block of E. Cherry St. Betts refused to comply with orders from officers to show his hands and to come out from hiding. He not only refused to comply, but told officers he had no intention of complying. He was tased and taken into custody. An ambulance crew was summoned and removed the Taser probes.”

Once in the police cruiser Betts attempted to break the rear door by kicking it from the inside, said Reinbolt.

Betts was booked at the Blanchester police station on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence and resisting arrest and taken to the Clinton County Jail, where he was refused for incarceration due to claims of chest pains and asthma, said Reinbolt.

“A Blanchester police officer then transported Betts to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was examined and released. A Blanchester police officer then transported him back to the jail, where he was incarcerated.

Reinbolt said further investigation conducted Thursday morning by Ptl. Kristen Jeffers revealed that Betts has a prior conviction for domestic violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which makes any subsequent domestic violence charge a felony under Ohio law.

Officers briefed Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Kaspar on the matter Thursday morning, and he approved a charge of felony domestic violence against Betts.

“Betts, an Illinois native, has a 22-page criminal record, including arrests for burglary, illegal narcotics, bail jumping and resisting arrest,” said Reinbolt. “Despite being a career criminal, it appears Betts has spent very little time in jail or prison, a situation that is all too common in today’s criminal justice system.”

Blanchester police officers were assisted at the scene by a passing Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper, whose assistance was greatly appreciated, Reinbolt said.

Betts will answer the felony charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

