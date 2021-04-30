Community Action helping locals 55 years

WILMINGTON – This marks the 57th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty. Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families across the US thrive.

This year, Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. (CCCAP), a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 55 years in service helping families throughout Clinton County.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact CCCAP and our network has had on families,” said Jane Newkirk of CCCAP. “Last year alone, we served over 7,058 people in Clinton County, and over 15 million across the country with immediately needed services such as shelter and food, and also longterm solutions like education and job placement.”

Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community.

“We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Newkirk. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what Clinton County needs.”

To celebrate the continued success of Community Action and raise awareness throughout Clinton County, CCCAP, will share a video to their Facebook page highlighting different programs and staff members at the agency.