Lunch and Learn: Expand your global footprint

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Port Authority — in conjunction with the Ohio Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) at Miami Regionals — will be hosting their second business “Lunch and Learn” of the year 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Join Debbie Myers-Bernardo, Director of the Export Assistance Network, to explore the world of international trade.

Do you want to begin exporting or do you want to expand your current global footprint? This webinar will provide an overview of the export process and export steps required to do business overseas. What is an export? Is your company export compliant? Are there funds available to assist you? How can the SBDC, Export Assistance Network help you?

This educational session will be held virtually with limited in-person capacity at the Community Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington. In-person seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

This event is free of charge and open to all businesses. For questions or to register for this event, please contact the Chamber at info@wccchamber.com or 937-728-7075.

