EC presents ‘Disney’s High School Musical’

East Clinton High School will present “Disney’s High School Musical” May 6, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and May 9 at 3 p.m. in the East Clinton High School Gymnasium.

Tickets — $8 for adults and $5 for students — may be reserved by calling the East Clinton High School office at 937-584-2474. Bleacher and floor seating are available. If you have additional questions, please contact the high school office or email Kristi Grover at kristi.grover@eastclinton.org.

Audience members are asked to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.

