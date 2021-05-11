COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Wednesday, May 12

• Wilmington community blood drive is returning to its traditional monthly location at CMH Regional Health System, 610 W. Main St. Wednesday, May 12 noon-6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference rooms next to the cafeteria. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

ˆ

Thursday, May 13

• Clinton County 2040 — a long-range comprehensive planning process — in-person workshops: Thursday, May 13 at the Denver Park shelters in Wilmington from 3:30-5 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.

ˆ

Saturday, May 15

• Clinton County Master Gardeners springtime plants sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Sheep Barn at the fairground. Available for purchase on-site will be annuals, perennials and vegetable plants.

• Clinton County Farmers Market for 2021 debuts Saturday, May 15 and every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 16 on Mulberry Street (between Locust and Main streets). Event will continue to follow recommendations regarding social distancing and wearing of face mask, with a handwashing station. https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyFarmersMarket .

• Day of Caring Pancake Brunch annual fundraiser of the Clinton County Board of Realtors 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive — a drive-through event — with proceeds to Clinton County Homeless Shelter. $5 for a large meal; $3 for a small meal. Large is three pancakes, two sausages, fruit cup and drink; small is two pancakes, two sausages, fruit cup and drink.

ˆ

Monday, May 17

• SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, May 17 from 3-7 p.m. at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirts.

ˆ

Thursday, May 20

• Clinton County 2040 long-range comprehensive planning process in-person workshop 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Cowan Lake shelters.

ˆ

Saturday, May 22

• Rod’s Project Farm Market and Trade Days fundraiser 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Clinton County Fairgrounds. Family-friendly event with vendors selling home decor items, crafts, antiques, clothing/jewelry, a live custom-iron forge and more, plus food trucks and Kona Ice. Clinton County 4-H horse show as part of the Tri-County Show Series. Chazziz Entertainment will host a car show event “open to anything on wheels” with prizes awarded. Admission is free but a $5 donation is welcome the day of the event. More info at https://rodsproject.org/ .

ˆ

Monday, May 31

• Memorial Day Parade and Service Monday, May 31. Parade departs American Legion Post 49 around 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, proceeding to Sugar Grove Cemetery for the annual memorial service. Anyone who wishes to be involved in the parade should contact Post Commander Jim Cook at 937-218-2036.