Bright Acres Learning Academy debuts

BLANCHESTER — Bright Acres Learning Academy at 912 Cherry St. welcomes the community to its first annual open house on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. featuring a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m..

The open house event will feature facility tours, refreshers, crafts, “12 Degrees” Italian Ice, a coffee truck and more.

Owned by Bridget Ballard and April Vearil, Bright Acres Learning Academy is “A smart choice for a BRIGHTER future” available to children ages 3 to 12 years, and operating from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. beginning May 17. The preschool class offers a Kindergarten Readiness focus. For older students, the Academy offers “a fun, enjoyable place to unwind from a long day at school and to make lots of memories during our amazing camp programs.”

Learn more or schedule a private tour at www.brightacreslearningacademy.com.

