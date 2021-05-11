Local Briefs: WHS Class of ‘76 to reunite; Oglesbee Road closing; 3 board meetings

WHS Class of ‘76 to reunite

The Wilmington High School Class of 1976 will be holding its 45th Class Reunion July 23-24.

If you would like reunion information, please visit www.wilmingtoncityschools.com Alumni page or call Janene Allen Dunn at 937-382-7410.

The committee has been unable to contact the following classmates: Linda Alexander, Rick Barnes, James Canter, Kevin Curtis, Laura Conner Daugherty, Kenneth Duffey, Barbara Stine Foulkard, Renee Fournier, Jim Frank, Rodney Garrison, Debbie Goldie, Melissa Hastings, Burl Hess, Tammy Walker Hibbs, Teresa Dunn Hill, Toni Hodson, John Jarvis, Anna Johnson, Cathy Jones, Jeffrey Knight, Linda Kroeger, Robert Lechner, Tamara Havens, Lee Timothy Lemp, Alicia McDufford, Rose Menard, Kristine Nelson, Thomas Oberlin, Karen Ranz, Daniel Redden, Steven Robinso, David Runk, David Smith, Regina Burdette Swisshelm, Donald Walker, Steven Willis, Diana Woodgeard, and Teresa Young.

Oglesbee Road to be closed

Oglesbee Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, May 17, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between SR 73 W and Center Road in Chester Township. The last address accessible from the south (SR 73 W) is 225 Oglesbee Road and the last address accessible from the north (Center Road) is 255 Oglesbee Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold a regular meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24 in the Clinton County Annex Community Room (subject to social distancing and use of masks). Access is available virtually; please see their Facebook page for the GoToMeeting link.

CCCAP to meet

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. It is open to the public.

Port Wm.-Liberty rescheduled

Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N SR 134.