More sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 3, 2021 and May 7, 2021:

• Timothy Harmon, 39, of Lynchburg, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated.

• Joshua South, 30, of Martinsville, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a child endangerment charge.

• Justin Strous, 29, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, going 69 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $380, assessed $135 court costs.

• Andrew Lynch, 29, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a littering charge.

• Steven Pope, 42, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lindsey Martin, 37, of Clarksville, theft. Martin must pay $78.58 in restitution to the victim, write a letter of apology to them, and complete diversion.

• James Found, 64, of West Chester, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Found.

• Amber Spires, 30, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Spires.

• Samantha Ronan, 20, of Cincinnati, going 110 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ronan.

• Samuel Goldey, 20, of Cincinnati, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Goldey.

• Max Guinn, 57, of Wilmington, misuse of 911. Sentencing stayed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

