Drive-thru by-appointment mass vaccination site opening at Wilmington Air Park

WILMINGTON — The State of Ohio is re-opening the Wilmington Air Park mass vaccination site as a drive-thru clinic starting May 14 and 15 with no appointment necessary to receive the vaccine.

The clinic is located in the Wilmington Air Park Welcome Center parking lot at 1199 Airborne Road. Drive-thru clinics are a convenient option for Ohioans looking to protect themselves and their communities from the COVID-19 virus while staying safe inside their own vehicle.

The drive-thru vaccination clinic is a partnership among Gov. Mike DeWine’s Office, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Clinton County Port Authority, Impact Health, Clinton County Commissioners, Clinton County Health District, Emergency Management Agency, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Ohio Public Health Region, the Ohio Department of Health and The Health Collaborative.

Drive-thru appointments are available on Fridays between noon and 5 p.m. and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The site will have 250 appointments available daily and will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Future appointments can be booked at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov .

“ATSG remains focused on providing convenient access to the vaccine for our employees, their families, and the surrounding rural communities,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief operating officer of ATSG. “We believe this drive-thru clinic will be a quick and easy way for people to fit getting vaccinated into their regular schedule.”

Latest CDC COVID-19 Vaccine info

• COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.

• CDC recommends you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

• CDC recommends getting the first COVID-19 vaccine that is available to you. o Reports of adverse events following the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) vaccine suggest a risk of a rare adverse event called “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome” (TTS).

• Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old. A review of all available data shows that the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.

• However, women younger than 50 years old should be made aware of a rare risk of blood clots with low platelets following vaccination and the availability of other COVID-19 vaccines where this risk has not been observed.

• If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

• When choosing safer activities, consider how COVID-19 is spreading in your community, the number of people participating in the activity, and the location of the activity.

• Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities, and fully vaccinated people can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Wilmington-Air-Park-logo-1.jpg