Busy local 4-H clubs include Pork Pride

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, April 25 with 37 in attendance.

President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. Ebon Louderback led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Stanley Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’s Report and Stanley Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Harper Furnish, Kai Alexander and Donovan Dalton did demonstrations.

Randy Pinkerton went over what projects need tagged in by paper on May 1 what projects are tagging in at the Clinton County Fair on May 5, and Fair Royalty applications are due on May 15.

The next meeting is Sunday, May 16 at 6 p.m. with Gregary Achtermann leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance, Taylor Garringer leading us in the 4-H Pledge, and Ben Alexander, Hannah Gerard and Ebon Louderback having demonstrations.

The meeting adjourned at 6:49 p.m. The club then put down mulch at Cuba Friends Church as one of our community service projects.

Donovan Dalton did a demonstration on his guinea pig named Raven. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_pork-pride-guinea-pig.jpg Donovan Dalton did a demonstration on his guinea pig named Raven. Harper Furnish did a demonstration on her chicken, Harriet. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_pork-pride-chicken.jpg Harper Furnish did a demonstration on her chicken, Harriet. Kai Alexander did a demonstration on ice skating. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_pork-pride-skating.jpg Kai Alexander did a demonstration on ice skating. Pork Pride 4-H Club held a community service project spreading mulch at Cuba Friends Church. From left are: Front row, Randy Pinkerton, Gregary Achtermann, Madison Bronner, Isaac & Leah Chesney, Ashlynn Ewing, Braydon Throckmorton, Harper & Jacob Furnish, Ebon Louderback, Jami Dailey, and Melinda Pinkerton; middle, Stanley Chesney, Donovan Dalton, Hannah Gerard, Taylor Garringer, Ben & Kai Alexander, and Mikala Hatfield; and, back, Tony Wilens-Mabry, Forest Leis, Jeffrey Rohrback, and Terry Hatfield. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_pork-pride-large-group.jpg Pork Pride 4-H Club held a community service project spreading mulch at Cuba Friends Church. From left are: Front row, Randy Pinkerton, Gregary Achtermann, Madison Bronner, Isaac & Leah Chesney, Ashlynn Ewing, Braydon Throckmorton, Harper & Jacob Furnish, Ebon Louderback, Jami Dailey, and Melinda Pinkerton; middle, Stanley Chesney, Donovan Dalton, Hannah Gerard, Taylor Garringer, Ben & Kai Alexander, and Mikala Hatfield; and, back, Tony Wilens-Mabry, Forest Leis, Jeffrey Rohrback, and Terry Hatfield. Submitted photos