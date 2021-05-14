WPD reports: Police busy handling multiple incidents of drivers with drugs

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police arrested a Xenia male for allegedly having a weapon under disability and carrying a concealed weapon at 11:23 p.m. on May 12 around College and Elm Streets. Police collected a pistol and a magazine with six .380 caliber bullets in it.

• Police arrested a Xenia male for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of meth and alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 1:25 a.m. on May 8 around East Sugartree and South Walnut Streets. According to the report, police seized three used needles and a dosage unit of suspected amphetamines/methamphetamines. Police also collected a urine sample as evidence. According to court documents, the suspect was also charged with a marked lane violation.

• Police arrested a Sabina male for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs at 6:40 p.m. on May 8 on the 1700 block of Rombach Avenue. According to the report, police seized a dosage unit of an unknown substance and collected a urine sample. Court records indicate the suspect was charged with a marked lanes violation as well.

• Police arrested a female subject on a warrant out of Clinton County Municipal Court’s probation department at 3:05 a.m. on May 12 around South and Main Streets. Police located and seized a glass meth pipe and a dosage unit of alleged amphetamines/methamphetamines on the suspect.

• Police charged a male subject for alleged drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, and failure to comply at 3:24 p.m. on May 8 after responded to the 600 block of South South Street in reference to a male subject allegedly on drugs. Police attempted to make contact with the suspect, who advised, according to the report, “he was good and left the area on a bicycle.” One hypodermic needle was seized by police.

• At 10:59 p.m. on May 8, police located a “stolen door on a vehicle” around Clark and Douglas Streets. The door was from a black Honda owned by a 53-year-old Dayton male. Police also collected a dosage unit of LSD (acid) blotter paper. An investigation is pending.

• At 9 p.m. on May 6, police conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of East Sugartree Street on a vehicle with no rear plate lights and a fake license plate. Suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle. The report lists five glass meth pipes as being seized.

• At 2:34 a.m. on May 6, police conducted a traffic stop around West Sugartree and South Wood Streets and located suspected narcotics in the vehicle. The report lists two grams of alleged amphetamines/methamphetamines as been seized.

• Police arrested a male subject with an outstanding warrant and pending charges at 12:21 p.m. on May 13 at the 1-99 block of Doan Street. According to the report, the arresting officer was on a routine patrol and observed two white male subjects arguing in the street. The officer attempted to make contact with the subjects and one fled from the area. After a brief search, the suspect was found and taken to the Clinton County Jail. The report indicates a fence was damaged.

• A Cincinnati male was charged with alleged improper handling of a firearm at 5:14 p.m. on May 8 around Xenia and Michigan Avenue. Police collected a double-shot pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition. No drugs or alcohol were believed to be involved.

• At 1:14 p.m. on May 11, a 55-year-old West Union male reported several tools were stolen from a jobsite at the 100 block of Holiday Drive.

