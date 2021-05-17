Clinton County Municipal Court: Several get lengthy jail sentences, large fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 10, 2021 and May 14, 2021:

• Jean Estrada, 33, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Estrada must have no contact with the victim.

• Ashley Woodgeard, 34, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jacob Brewer, 21, of Wilmington, underage consumption, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. The underage consumption case was originally filed on April 16, 2018, when Brewer was 19.

• Tyrone Guinn, 39, of Wilmington, two counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 60 days in jail (30 days suspended), assessed $270 court costs. The second disorderly conduct offense was amended from an aggravated menacing charge. Guinn must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Jennifer Smith, 39, of Wilmington, three counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), assessed $405 court costs. The third disorderly conduct offense was amended from a menacing charge. Smith must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for four years and must have no contact with the incident location. A fourth disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Brandi Wood, 39, of Washington Court House, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wood must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Tyler Stephens, 26, of Wilmington, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stephens must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Gerald Catauro, 28, of New Vienna, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Catauro must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Chris Smith, 47, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Smith must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A drug paraphernalia charge and marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Carl Hofer, 39, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hofer must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a speeding offense were dismissed.

• William Maddox, 61, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Maddox must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Max Guinn, 57, of Wilmington, misuse of 911, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Guinn must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Crystal Lewis, 33, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-financial, fined $700, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Leslee Powell, 40, of Martinsville, theft, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. Powell must write a letter of apology to the theft victim. Sentencing for the theft charge stayed until June 10. A second driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

