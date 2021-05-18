CCSO probes incidents of drugs in vehicles, break-ins

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:19 p.m. on May 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of East Main Street in Clarksville. During the stop, illegal narcotics — including marijuana joints, an unknown crystal-like substance, and two hypodermic syringes — were located along with suspected stolen items. The report lists a 36-year-old Wilmington male as a suspect.

• At 1:40 p.m. on May 9, deputies located a vehicle suspected to be involved with a burglary at the 1-99 block of South High Street in Martinsville. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to stop. Deputies then engaged in a pursuit. Several plastic bags, a digital scale, and a Styrofoam cup were collected as evidence. Drugs were suspected to be involved. An investigation is pending.

• At 11:52 p.m. on May 11, during a traffic stop at the 6400 block of State Route 73 South in Green Township, deputies located drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The report lists three meth pipes, a marijuana bong, and a white case containing a digital scale with white residue as being seized by deputies.

• At 12:41 p.m. on May 6, a 51-year-old South Salem male reported items were burgled from the 6000 block of U.S. 22 East in Richland Township. The report indicates the suspect — an acquaintance of the victim — broke in through a front, first-floor window. In total, $4,023 worth of items were stolen including several tools.

• At 11:15 a.m. on May 9, a Martinsville male reported a male acquaintance of his broke into his residence at the 1-99 block of East Main Street in Martinsville. The victim reported he was home at the time. The report indicates the suspect forced their way in through a basement window and exited the house through a first-floor door. An investigation is pending.

• At 8:39 p.m. on May 8, a 40-year-old Cincinnati male reported the license plate from his vehicle was stolen while it was parked at the campground at the 5900 block of State Route 730 in Vernon Township.

• At 12:12 p.m. on May 10, a Cincinnati man reported the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle between Sept. 21, 2020, and May 9, 2021. This occurred at a storage facility at the 7500 block of State Route 73 West in Chester Township. A second catalytic converter was reported stolen from an auto shop on Cuba Pike in Midland from a 63-year-old Midland male.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

