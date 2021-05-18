More sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 10, 2021 and May 14, 2021:

• Kenneth Baisden III, 20, of Gilbert, West Virginia, no commercial driver’s license, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $965, assessed $135 court costs.

• Keith Mannino, 27, of Goshen, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Amada Herkert, 25, of Sabina, reckless operation, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A second reckless operation charge was dismissed.

• Justin Kelley, 40, of Lynchburg, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Kathy Freeman, 32 of Temple Hills, Maryland, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Freeman.

• Zoe Dennis, 19, of Cincinnati, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Dennis.

• Fabio Sanchez, 36, of Louisville, Kentucky, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Sanchez.

• Michael Deasey, 27, of Wilmington, going 91 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Deasey.

• Dennis Schwartz, 38, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Schwartz.

• Charles Earnhardt, 38, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Earnhardt.

• Clayton Tolle, 42, of Frankfort, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Tolle.

• Laura Branscom, 52, of Washington Court House, theft. Sentencing stayed until June 10.

• Melisssa Funk, 42, of Washington Court House, theft. Sentencing stayed until June 10.

• Zachary Nace-Westfall, 18, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed until June 10.

