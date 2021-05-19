COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Thursday, May 20

• Clinton County 2040 long-range comprehensive planning process in-person workshop 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Cowan Lake shelters.

ˆ

Friday, May 21

• Relay for Life drive-thru lunch hosted by First State Bank in Wilmington is hosting a drive-thru lunch — with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society — at 1584 Rombach Ave. serving up hot dogs as a bagged lunch for $8 each 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 21. Also, Kona Ice will be there plus music, games and much more.

ˆ

Saturday, May 22

• Rod’s Project Farm Market and Trade Days fundraiser 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Clinton County Fairgrounds. Family-friendly event with vendors selling home decor items, crafts, antiques, clothing/jewelry, a live custom-iron forge and more, plus food trucks and Kona Ice. Clinton County 4-H horse show as part of the Tri-County Show Series. Chazziz Entertainment will host a car show event “open to anything on wheels” with prizes awarded. Admission is free but a $5 donation is welcome the day of the event. More info at https://rodsproject.org/ .

• Clinton County Farmers Market continues Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 16 on Mulberry Street (between Locust and Main streets). It will continue to follow recommendations regarding social distancing and wearing of face mask, with a handwashing station. https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyFarmersMarket .

ˆ

Thursday, May 27

• Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 27 in the Fellowship Hall of the church — the first grill-out of the season to mark the return of the monthly dinners. All are welcome at the church on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

ˆ

Friday, May 28

• Poppy Days in Blanchester is Friday, May 28 from 2-6 p.m. at the Municipal Building with a fun drive-thru. Cars will enter off Main Street onto Clark Street by the playground and exit onto Cherry Street. Along the route, marked with cones, there will be posters and signs by local school children. Drivers are welcome to give a donation to the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Fund.

ˆ

Monday, May 31

• Memorial Day Parade and Service Monday, May 31 in Wilmington. Parade departs American Legion Post 49 around 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, proceeding to Sugar Grove Cemetery for the annual memorial service. Anyone who wishes to be involved in the parade should contact Post Commander Jim Cook at 937-218-2036.

ˆ

Saturday, July 17

• Kids Market Day at the Clinton County Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street in Wilmington as kids ages 7-17 are invited to be a vendor selling homemade, home-baked or home-grown products. Eligible kids must live in Clinton County or a surrounding county that touches Clinton County. Items that kids might wish to offer for sale include art work, handmade jewelry, baked goods such as cookies, brownies, muffins, cupcakes, breads (no baked goods that require refrigeration), sewn/knitted/crocheted items, painted rocks, pottery, or other craft items, and homegrown produce that the child has grown or mainly assisted with in the garden.

For an application and rules to be a “Kid Vendor” visit www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com .

ˆ