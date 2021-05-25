Clinton County Municipal Court: Impaired drivers earn jail time, heavy fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 17, 2021 and May 21, 2021:

• Daniel Ratcliff, 59, of South Lebanon, O.V.I.-under the influence, O.V.I-suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from May 18, 2021 to May 18, 2024, fined $2,075, assessed $135 court costs. Ratcliff must take part in reporting probation, operator’s license was destroyed, Ratcliff may apply for driving privileges once all other impediments are o their license are resolved. ALS vacated. Additional offenses including failure to control, an O.V.I., fictitious registration, and an additional O.V.I.-suspension charge were dismissed.

• Jonathon Allen, 41, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 210 days in jail, operator’s license was suspended from May 18 2021 to May 18 2022, fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. This ‘physical control’ charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. An additional O.V.I. offense was dismissed.

• Cameron Young, 19, of Wilmington, child endangerment, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. The ‘physical control’ offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Young must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A second child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Michael Riehle, 63, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license is suspended from May 19, 2021 to May 19, 02022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Riehl must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. Opeator’s license was ordered destroyed. Two additional drug paraphernalia charges along with a failure to control charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Craig Smith, 39, of Blanchester, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Smith must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a failure to yield public safety violation were dismissed.

• Amber Cox, 39, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Cox must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $200 of fine. ALS vacated. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Michael Keplinger, 42, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Keplinger must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges including marijuana possession and an open container offense were dismissed.

• Kara George, 42, of Harveysburg, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. George must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend$250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• David Brothers, 53, of Harveysburg, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Brothers must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_gavel-pic-6.jpg