Memorial Day weekend events: Let us know

Below are veterans-related Memorial Day weekend activities that have been submitted to the News Journal. If you wish to list your public event, email it to info@wnewsj.com.

Friday

• Poppy Days in Blanchester is 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 28 at the Municipal Building with a fun drive-thru. Cars will enter off Main Street onto Clark Street by the playground and exit onto Cherry Street. Along the route, marked with cones, there will be posters and signs by local school children. Drivers are welcome to give a donation to the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Fund.

Sunday

• Liberty Township memorial ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30 at the gazebo at Old Maple Grove Cemetery in Port William. (In the event of rain, it will be moved inside to the Port William Methodist Church).

The event will include the county’s color guard and firing squad salute along with the traditional naming of departed veterans buried at Liberty Township cemeteries. Jonathan McKay will be guest speaker.

Monday

• Wilmington Memorial Day Parade & Service Monday, May 31. Parade departs American Legion Post 49 around 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, proceeding to Sugar Grove Cemetery for the annual memorial service. Anyone who wishes to be involved in the parade should contact Post Commander Jim Cook at 937-218-2036.

• Lees Creek Memorial Day Parade & Service Monday, May 31. Parade forms at 1:15 p.m. at the Township Garage and Church and march to the cemetery begins at 1:30 p.m. led by sheriff, fire trucks and ECHS band. At the service, Kevin Bean will give welcome, and invocation by Michael McCormick. Posting of the flag by the Henry Case Camp, #93 Sons of the Union of Veterans of the Civil War followed by Pledge of Allegiance and Star Spangled Banner. Gettysburg Address will be given by Teddy Murphy. Guest speaker is Thomas Breckel followed by the decorating the grave of the unknown soldier by Gary Bishop. Kevin Bean will give the roll call followed by the gun salute, Taps and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

