More earn moving violation penalties from municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 17, 2021 and May 21, 2021:

• Curtis Gilbert II, 49, of Dayton, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gilbert must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend$250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Til Magar, 26, of Cleveland Heights, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge, Magar must take part in a non-reporting probation. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Kevin Williams Jr., two counts of driving under suspension-financial, no operator’s license, fined $700, assessed $270 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine was dismissed.

• David Denney, 30, of Sabina, fictitious registration, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial.

• Kent Jenkins Sr., 39, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Dereck Harris, 37, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge.

• Raymon Villalpando, 39, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jason Homan, 45, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-financial, traffic control device violation, fined $280, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Homan.

• Vaughn River, 36, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rivers.

• Amine Tachet, 21, of Louisville, Kentucky, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Tachet.

• Laura Fine, 63, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Fine.

• Antoin Allen, 31, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing continued until September 23.

• Derek Kimmey, 25, of Hillsboro, theft. Sentencing stayed until June 10.

