Where history comes alive: History Center debuts new displays, exhibits at grand open house

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its open house and exhibit grand reopening — complete with free tours, door prize drawings and more — Thursday afternoon and evening.

The museum debuted its new Native American heritage exhibit, and held a lecture on it, by CCHC intern and Wilmington College graduating history major Mikaela Prescott. She worked alongside the staff of the History Center to develop the exhibit featuring events and stories that occurred on these lands well before settlers arrived.

Included in the exhibit are a variety of arrowheads, tools and fossils, as well as a mammoth tusk that’s over 10,000 years old and photographs of indigenous Western tribes taken by Clinton County native Karl Moon in the early 1900s.

There was also a ribbon-cutting at the new exhibit in partnership with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The History Center is at 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington.

