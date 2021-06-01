Kiwanis learns drums, Key Club project

Kiwanis’ Wilmington High School Key Club did an end-of-year school project by providing bags to be given to young people when they come or come with a parent to the Clinton Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. The WHS Key Clubbers stuff the bags with crayons, coloring sheets, books and other itmes for youths. The Faculty Advisor of the WHS Key Club is Erinn Henry.

Guest speaker at the May 20 Wilmington Kiwanis meeting was the pastor where Kiwanis holds its meetings at Faith Lutheran Church. Pastor Joel Richter spoke about the Drum Ministry, his love of playing drums and the various sounds and types of drums. He demonstrated how he plays the drums in his collection.