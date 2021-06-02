Blanchester Schools Foundation presents scholarships

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Schools Foundation recently presented four scholarships during the high school’s Senior Awards Ceremony.

The four scholarships are valued at $42,000.

• The Carnahan Scholarship was established in honor of Iva Jean (Irvin) Carnahan and Raymond Norman Carnahan, who devoted their lives to the love of children and the importance of education.

Each year, this scholarship awards $10,000 per year for four years to a Blanchester High School Student to attend Wilmington College. Since 2002, this scholarship has awarded over $994,000 to Blanchester graduates attending Wilmington College.

This year, the scholarship was presented to Chloe Taylor.

• The Jennifer Carter Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of Jennifer Carter, a 1990 graduate of Blanchester High School. Before her passing, Jennifer was a registered nurse and there are several nurses in her extended family.

The Jennifer Carter Memorial Scholarship is valued at $1,000. This is the 15th year that the Jennifer Carter Scholarship has been awarded. This year, the scholarship was presented to Madison Wells who will be studying nursing at Southern State Community College.

• This is the first year for the Ledford Family Scholarship valued at $500. The scholarship is given from the family of Dr. Alan Ledford, the family of Eric Ledford, Erine Ledford and the late Clarie Ledford.

This scholarship is presented to Chelsie Garner, who will be furthering her education at University of Cincinnati.

• Since 2013, the Carlton and Carolyn Binkley Educational Scholarship has been given annually to a graduating Blanchester senior who plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in education. Carlton dedicated 40 years of his life as an educator and educational administrator, retiring as the Superintendent of the Clinton County Board of Education.

Carolyn assisted Carlton by raising their four children and working part-time in education. This year, the $500 scholarship was given to Ashleigh Osborn who plans to study Agriculture Education at Texas Tech.

If anyone is interested in setting up a scholarship with the Blanchester Schools Foundation, you can email the Foundation at tony.l@blanschoolsfoundation.org.

Ashleigh Osborn is presented the Carlton and Carolyn Binkley Educational Scholarship. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_binkley-scholarship-winner-1.jpg Ashleigh Osborn is presented the Carlton and Carolyn Binkley Educational Scholarship. Madison Wells is presented the Jennifer Carter Memorial Scholarship. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Carter-scholarship-winner-1.jpg Madison Wells is presented the Jennifer Carter Memorial Scholarship. Chelsie Garner is presented the Ledford Family Scholarship. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Ledford-scholarship-winner-1.jpg Chelsie Garner is presented the Ledford Family Scholarship. Chloe Taylor is presented the Carnahan Scholarship. She is shown with Foundation President Tony Long and Vice President Ellen Binkley Hill. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_carnahan-scholarship-winner-1.jpg Chloe Taylor is presented the Carnahan Scholarship. She is shown with Foundation President Tony Long and Vice President Ellen Binkley Hill.