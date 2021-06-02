Springfield Police: 6 wounded in shooting at celebration of life event

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A shooting at a celebration of life event in a southwestern Ohio community early Wednesday left six people wounded, authorities said.

Gov. Mike DeWine said two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting in Springfield, but their names have not been released and it’s not clear if either person has been formally charged. Authorities planned to disclose more information during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 caller initially reported the shooting around 1:45 a.m., according to Springfield police. As emergency responders made their way to the site, more 911 calls came in reporting that multiple people had been shot by at least one shooter who wore a mask covering his face.

The six victims had gathered for a celebration of life event to honor someone who passed away years ago, authorities said. It was being held in a former barbershop or beauty salon that had closed years ago and is now rented out for private parties and events, authorities said.

Five of the victims were taken to a hospital where they were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The sixth victim was flown to another hospital, and details on that person’s condition were not disclosed.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Springfield is located in Clark County, about 25 miles northeast of Dayton and about 45 miles west of Columbus.