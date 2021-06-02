CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:42 a.m. on May 25, deputies conducted a traffic stop around Bailey and Gano Road in Liberty Township on a vehicle for not using a turn signal. According to the report, a loaded handgun and narcotics were located in the vehicle. Deputies seized two bags of a crystal-like substance and a black camera bag.

• At 3:57 a.m. on May 25, deputies responded to a business on Gillam Road in Liberty Township in reference to a vehicle being damaged. According to the report, a white 1997 Ford Ranger had $1,500 worth of damage done to it. The report indicates an acquaintance of the victim — a Clarksville male — was the suspect.

• At 6:11 p.m. on May 24, a New Vienna female reported her brown 2002 Ford Explorer was stolen from her residence at the 10000 on State Route 729 South.

• At 9:42 a.m. on May 26, a Union Township male reported a catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. The report indicates it took place at his residence at the 1000 block of State Route 134 South in Union Township. It was reportedly stolen between January 20 and May 26. An acquaintance of the victim is indicated as a suspect.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg