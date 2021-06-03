Throwback Thursday: Sittin’ on the dock of the lake

These are some highlights from the News Journal on June 4, 1935:

National headlines

• ‘Major League owners uninterested in place for Babe’

“NEW YORK (AP) — A seething mountain of a man was George Herman Ruth today, but all the arguments in the world, all the hot words and bitter recriminations that have passed between him and the Boston Braves, couldn’t hide this special line for baseball’s history: Babe Ruth is all done. … The Babe admits he’s through as a ball player, and it’s hardly likely a single club in either major league would chance the grief that followed Ruth to Boston, even though he did bring swollen gate receipts along with it.”

• ‘Owens to attempt lower record’

“MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesse Owens, Ohio State’s wholesale record smasher, will not have an opportunity to race against Ralph Metcalfe in a special race in connection with the central collegiate championship meet, but he will have a chance at one of Metcalfe’s records.

“Metcalfe, while competing for Marquette University which will stage the central event, was credited with the world’s fastest 220 yards around one turn — 21.2 seconds” as Metcalfe, a law student, “could not take time from his studies to get into condition.”

Locally

• ‘College Holds Gala Illumination Night Program’

“Rain caused a sudden shift of Wilmington College Illumination Night ceremonies from the campus to the gymnasium” where May Queen Mary Elizabeth Hoskins received the crown from retiring Queen Gertrude McCoy. Miss Hoskins’ attendants were Mary Bales, Ruth Esther Fisher, Marian Farr, Glorianna Young, Essie Shepler, Carrie Ellen Hudson and Evelyn Pidgeon. Male attendants were Richard Bath, Wallace Collett, Eugene Dabe and William Bales. Miss McCoy’s attendants were Versa Arnold, Margery Ward, Mary Louise Murrell, Betty Miller, Ruth Denny, Laura Whitaker, Hilda Brown and Rose McCoy.

• “Last rites for D. Webster Haines, 72, who died at his home on Prairie Avenue Friday at 11:30 p.m., were held Monday in the Friends Church. Rev. A Ward Applegate was in charge. Orville Brown sang ‘Lead, Kindly Light’ and ‘It Is Well With My Soul.’ Miss Harriett Haworth played the organ accompaniments. Burial, in charge of L.E. Lukens, was in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were Corwin Haines, Truman Hiatt, Maynard McKay, Elton Haines, Allen Haines and Frank Hunnicutt.”

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre were Al Jolson and Ruby Keeler in “Go Into Your Dance” while upcoming was “The Bride of Frankenstein.”

This is an undated photo of boat docks at Cowan Lake. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.