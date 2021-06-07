Clinton-Massie High School Class of ‘71 reunites for 50th

Clinton-Massie’s Class of 1971 held its 50th year reunion Saturday, May 29 at McCoy’s Place outside Wilmington.

The event started with social hour where classmates mingled until it came time for a delicious dinner catered by McCoy’s. Steve Fricke was asked to bless the meal.

Shortly after the meal, their class photo was taken by one of the classmates’ (Carla Osborn Jones) husband, Don.

During the program portion of the event, those classmates who proudly served our country in the military were asked to stand and be honored. The names of those classmates who were found to have passed away were read aloud along with each class photo and name displayed in honor on an In Memoriam list.

During a brief meeting to cover new business, it was decided by those present that their next reunion will be held in five years.

It was also agreed that they would like to see their class composite put back under glass. Apparently all the school’s class composites were removed from their frames in order to have them digitized and then were not put back in frames. We’re currently looking into this with the school.

In conclusion, the classmates were asked to share memories. Later some classmates stayed behind sharing more memories while others chose to help clean up.

‘Til 2026…

Class of '71 grads and guests enjoy the meal at McCoy's. The composite photo of the CMHS Class of '71. Classmates are remembered In Memoriam.