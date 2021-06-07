Drive-through food pantry Thursday

BLANCHESTER — A Food for All Mobile Pantry will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 230% at or above the federal poverty line apply.

This is a drive-through food pantry; there is no need to leave your car. Please have your car’s trunk empty.

Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

If you have questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator, at 513-672-3720.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.