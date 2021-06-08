Municipal court judge hands down sentences: Locals earn jail time and/or fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 1, 2021 and June 4, 2021:

• Clinton Slone, 28, assault, child endangerment, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Slone must have no contact with the victim. The court will reserve jurisdiction of restitution for 180 days.

• Charles Barber, 39, of Wilmington, theft, trespassing, sentenced to 210 days in jail, fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. Barber must pay $10.50 in restitution to the victim. Additional charges of menacing, domestic violence, and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Monte Colwell, 65, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Colwell must have no contact with the victim. Additional charges of disorderly conduct and drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Ronda Lester, 48, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Lester must complete 48 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $350 in restitution.

• Aaron McGuire, 44, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. McGuire must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250, of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test and failure to control were dismissed.

• Layne Griffith, 21, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Griffith must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence and an ‘open container’ offense were dismissed.

• Anthony Hammond, 53, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-financial, fictitious registration, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $270 court costs. Hammond must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine was dismissed.

• Katie Duncan, 39, of Blanchester, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Duncan must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses for two years.

