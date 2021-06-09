CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Blanchester woman for alleged aggravated drug possession and obstructing official business at 6:21 a.m. on June 3. According to the report, deputies responded to the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Midland on the report of a male and female subject involved in an altercation. Upon arrival, the female was located. She provided a false name and possible narcotics were located, the report states.

• Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Clarksville female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 8:02 a.m. on June 2. According to the report, while deputies were inventorying a vehicle on State Route 350 West in Vernon Township, a used hypodermic needle and a meth pipe were located.

• At 11:33 a.m. on June 6, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Old State Road in Vernon Township in reference to a wanted subject. According to the report, the subject was located in the driveway in a vehicle. While deputies were inventorying the vehicle, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located. The report indicates deputies seized a speaker, a digital scale, four used hypodermic needles, and 10 new hypodermic needles and bags. It was believed he was distributing/selling the alleged narcotics. A 51-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.

• At 10:29 a.m. on May 30, a 36-year-old Port William male reported an acquaintance of his vandalized his semi-truck. According to the report, a video showed the suspect letting the air out of a semi-truck tire at a gas station on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township.

• At 1:45 a.m. on May 30, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on Frazier Road in Midland. According to the report, a 44-year-old Martinsville female was found in possession of suspected narcotics. The report states, a bag of crystal substance was seized by deputies.

• At 1:55 p.m. on May 29, while deputies were searching a 41-year-old Midland male before taking him to jail, a bag of an unknown substance and a used hypodermic needle were located in his pocket. A blue glass pipe was located in his backpack too.

• At 6:16 p.m. on June 7, a Midland resident reported someone entered her garage on South Broadway Street in Midland and damaged her motorcycle. According to the report, $300 worth of damage was done to a Suzuki Intruder. A Playboy magazine was also reported stolen.

• At 10:09 p.m. on May 26, a 63-year-old New Vienna resident reported someone broke into his residence on State Route 28 East in New Vienna/Green Township. Nothing was reported stolen.

• At 1:43 a.m. on June 4, deputies completed their initial investigation on the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to the report, the incident took place in the 1-99 block of East Main Street in Martinsville. A male resident suspects an acquaintance of his used his gray 1996 Ford Explorer without permission.

• At noon on May 17, a Washington Township male reported someone stole his wallet and used his two credit cards.

