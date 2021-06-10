Voiture 992 supports nursing students

Clinton County Voiture 992 awarded the 2020-21 Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship to Dakota Slone of Sabina on Nov. 2, 2020. But due to the pandemic, he was unable to attend classes for the fall semester, as they were not available.

He was, however, able to attend classes this spring and excelled, presenting Nurses Training Directuer Bob Rich with a transcript that concluded he very successfully completed the semester.

Prior to the regularly scheduled meeting of the member veterans, Directeur Rich and Chef de Gare (Commander) Charlie Shoemaker presented Dakota with the first of two $1,000 checks from the Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship fund.

He will be eligible to receive the second $1,000 check after the 2021 fall semester at Southern State Community College, where he is registered in the Nursing Program.

Clinton County Voiture 992 presents at least one $2,000 Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship each year.

Jeanette Payne, among other things, was in the Army Nurses Corps during World War II and later was Nursing Instructor for Clinton Memorial Hospital from 1972 until her retirement in 1985.

There exists today — as it did in the 1950s when the 40 & 8 began financial assistance to nursing students — a shortage of healthcare professionals in our country. If you are a Clinton County resident and would like to apply for or receive information about the Jeanette Payne Scholarship, contact Bob Rich at rcr2501@hotmail.com .

There is also an ever-increasing need for financial aid for those wanting to pursue a career in nursing.

This scholarship is supported by Voiture fundraising activities and tax-deductible, private donations. Anyone wishing to contribute should make checks payable to the aforementioned scholarship fund and can either drop them off at American Legion Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Attn: Bob Rich, Voiture 992; or mail them to Jack Rose, 267 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

