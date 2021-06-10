One-time coronavirus bonus proposed for Ohio 1st responders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians would receive a one-time bonus to commemorate their work during the coronavirus pandemic, under proposed legislation that has the backing of Attorney General Dave Yost.

Full-time first responders would be eligible for a $1,000 bonus and part-time workers for $500 under the House legislation sponsored by GOP Reps. Craig Riedel of Defiance and Phil Plummer, the former Montgomery County sheriff.

The legislation introduced Monday would use federal pandemic relief dollars and would also cover state troopers, sheriff’s deputies, Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents, jail officers and volunteer firefighters.

The cost of the program, first proposed last month by Yost, would be about $83 million, Gongwer News Service reported.

First responders didn’t have the option to work from home, and often had to deal with people refusing to wear masks or unable to social distance, Plummer said.