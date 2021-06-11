Pork Pride 4-H set for busy summer

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 23 with 30 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. Braydon Throckmorton led the Pledge of Allegiance and Gregary Achtermann led the 4-H Pledge.

Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’s Report and Stanley Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Harper Furnish did a demonstration on the eggs that her chickens lay; Braydon Throckmorton did a demonstration on his dog Gunner, who will be leaving soon to train to be a service dog; and Terry Hatfield did a demonstration on his 1956 Dodge Royal.

Randy Pinkerton went over 4-H Camp and Camp Counselor, fair royalty, Skillathon practice tests which are online, our fair booth setup, getting buyer letters out; and sending thank you to award donors.

Fundraiser and Community Service items were discussed.

The next meeting is Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m. with Ebon Louderback leading the Pledge of Allegiance, Kai Alexander leading the 4-H Pledge, and Jacob Furnish and Leah Chesney having demonstrations.

The meeting adjourned at 7:03 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_composite-1-1.jpg Submitted photos