Clinton County Municipal Court: 90+ mph speeders get fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 7, 2021 and June 11, 2021:

• Jimmie Hensley, 71, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hensley.

• Skye Metcalf, 19, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Metcalf.

• Kyle Robinson, 30, of Pompano Beach, Florida, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Robinson.

• Manuel Flores-Giron, 57, of Louisville, Kentucky, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Flores-Giron.

• Kristen Leesemann, 18, of Hamilton, going 100 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Leesemann.

• Joffree Calix-Ferguson, 35, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Calix-Ferguson.

• Christopher Corrigan, 27, of Oakwood Village, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Corrigan.

• Kelly Grasso, 51, of Marion, Arkansas, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Grasso.

• Emmanuel Nyamekeye, 19, of Columbus, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Nyamekeye.

• Roman Altieri, 53, of Pensacola, Florida, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Altieri.

• Mackenzie Robinson, 24, of Cincinnati, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Robinson.

• Chanel Scarlett, 22, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Scarlett.

