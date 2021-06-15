Local Briefs: One road closing, two more open; locals earn college honors

Ogden Road to be closed

Ogden Road will be closed for a pipe replacement beginning Monday, June 21, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This pipe is located at the intersection of Ogden Road and SR 730 in Adams Township. Traffic will be maintained on SR 730 with intermittent lane closures, as needed.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Also, the bridge maintenance has been completed on Haley Road and it is now open to traffic, as has bridge maintenance on Macedonia Road, which is also open now.

Locals earn ‘Bama honors

Local residents earned academic honors for spring 2021 at the University of Alabama: President’s List (4.0) — Alexandra Raborn of Clarksville and Makayla Creed of Lynchburg; and, Dean’s list (3.5 and up) — Allyson Ganaway of Clarksville.

Area OWU students excel

Local students on the spring 2021 dean’s list (3.5 and up) at Ohio Wesleyan are Paiton Walker and Chloe Williams of Wilmington.

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23 at 100 Commons Lane in the Clinton Commons Community Room. It is open to the public.