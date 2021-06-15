Organic family farm at garden club meeting

Twenty-five members of the Wilmington Garden Club met on Monday, June 13 at the First Christian Church in Wilmington, naming their favorite flower during roll call. Nellie Ashmore, owner of “That Girl’s Flowers” was the guest speaker.

The Ashmore certified organic family farm is at 394 SR 380 in Clinton County. While the farm offers organic vegetables, Nellie’s focus is on 50 varieties of flowers, mainly annuals.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are devoted to picking and arranging specialty bouquets, and Tuesdays and Thursdays to delivering. Weekends, as one might guess, involve field work. Bulk flowers may be purchased at their farm store.

President Mary Thatcher called the club to order. The minutes and treasurer reports were approved as read. There were no committee reports other than Susan Hunt and the Point Park committee expressing great appreciation for the sculpture at Point Park, donated by Bruce and Dot Henry.

The selection of officers for 2021-2022 was approved: President Ann Kuehn; Vice President Linda Compton; Secretary Nan Kennelly; Assistant Secretary Judy Stopkotte; and Treasurer Ann Carr. The assistant treasurer is yet to be named.

Sheets were distributed for members to sign up for various committees.

The club welcomed Suzz Croutwater as a new member.

One does not need to have a horticultural degree, be a master gardener, or a prize-winning arranger to be in the Wilmington Garden Club. It helps to enjoy the bounty of nature and learn how to enhance it — particularly in the clay soil of Clinton County.

The club meets the second Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Wilmington First Christian Church.