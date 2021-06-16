CCHD continues walk-in COVID vaccinations; no advanced scheduling needed

WILMINGTON – For the week of June 21, the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will be hosting Walk-In Clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. All three brands of COVID vaccine are available while supplies last.

Wilmington Schools

For those individuals vaccinated at Wilmington Middle School on June 3, the CCHD will provide second-dose COVID vaccinations on Thursday, June 24 at Wilmington Middle School. Questions should be referred to Wilmington City Schools Administration.

Air Park

The Wilmington Air Park Clinic is no longer in operation. Anyone who had their first dose of vaccine at this location, may attend a CCHD Walk-In vaccination clinic for their second doses when due.

Pfizer vaccine doses are given approximately threeweeks apart. (Moderna vaccine doses are given approximately four weeks apart; no Moderna vaccine was administered at the Wilmington Air Park clinic.) To locate other Ohio COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ .

Fall flu vaxx

CCHD is now scheduling with local businesses and organizations for influenza vaccinations for this fall.

Any local business or organization interested in an onsite clinic may contact us via email at info@clincohd.com or by phone at 937-382-7221. Ask for Dava.

Please visit our website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict . For the latest updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_CC-Health-District-2.jpg