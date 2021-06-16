Rocking the art(s) downtown this summer

WILMINGTON — Downtown Wilmington is “rocking” this summer with a “Rocking the ‘80s” Wine Walk hosted by Main Street Wilmington in June, followed by the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “Rock the Block” concert series in July, and winding up with Main Street Wilmington’s Art and Soul Festival in September.

The South Street Gallery earlier invited the Wilmington business community to submit original artwork with the theme “Rock” and artists and businesses asked to create original, one-of-a-kind work. That art will now be displayed at the South Street Gallery for three months starting June 24 and ending Sept. 20.

After the three months, all artwork not sold will be returned to the artist.

In order to maintain social distancing and due to the size of South Street Gallery, there won’t be an official gallery opening, but they will be open 1-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon-3 p.m. Saturdays during this three-month period.

Local artist Mary Beth Thorngren, right with recent visiting artist Alexis. A literal interpretation of "Wilmington rocks."

Wilmington gettin’ in tune for summer