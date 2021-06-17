Throwback Thursday: Melvin Stone in 1924

These are some highlights from the News Journal on June 18, 1962:

National headlines

• ‘116,000 Hear Evangelist in Chicago Finale’

“CHICAGO (AP) — Billy Graham capped his Chicago ‘Crusade for Christ’ Sunday by telling the largest American audience of his evangelistic career, ‘The crusade has just begun’. Some 116,000 persons — jammed elbow-to-elbow in Soldier Field in 90-degree heat — heard Graham give his final sermon of the 19-day crusade.

“Graham has addressed larger crowds only twice in his 15 years of evangelistic crusading, both times in Australia in 1959. He spoke to 140,000 in Melbourne and 125,000 in Sydney.”

• ‘Nicklaus Wears U.S. Open Crown’’

“OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Jack Nicklaus, the new National Open golf champion, is a young man to whom things always have come easy. … If he wants to, he can hit a golf ball as far as any man in the world. Yet he probably had the most delicate putting touch of any of the players in the 62nd U.S. championship, which ended here late Sunday with Nicklaus’ three-stroke victory over the great Arnold Palmer in an 18-hole playoff.”

Locally

• “Mrs. Margaret Hildebrant Mitchell, 70, member of an old an prominent family of Wilmington, died at 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Clinton Memorial Hospital. … An accomplished pianist and piano teacher, Mrs. Mitchell had large classes of pupils for many years. She was known for her wit and her fund of information. She was married Dec. 11, 1915 to Stacy A. Mitchell, who died in November of 1936.” Other recent deaths included: Carl J. Peyton, 66, of Wilmington; Mrs. Goldie Chaney, 75, of Wilmington; Mrs. Goldie Smith of Wilmington; and Mrs. Dora Young of Blanchester.

• “Jack Kopitke shot his best-ever, a 73 at Snow Hill Sunday to defeat Richard Noftsger 4 and 2 in Spring Handicap Golf Tournament play. Frank Casey defeated Jake Van Schoyck 3 and 2, with Glen Murphy over Joe Hardebeck 3 and 2 and H.R. Townsend over Jack Carter 2 and 1.

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-In were Paul Newman and Jackie Gleason in “The Hustler” and Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” At the Murphy Theatre was Elvis Presley in “Follow that Dream.”

This photo of the Melvin Stone company was taken in 1924. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.