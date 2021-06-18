Pork Pride 4-H meets, honors Allie

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, June 13 with 23 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:06 p.m.

The club observed a moment of silence for Allie Strong, a member of Adams Chiefs 4-H Club, who passed away.

Ebon Louderback led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Kai Alexander led us in the 4-H Pledge. Kai gave the Secretary’s Report and Stanley Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report.

The group approved giving a donation to the Fayetteville Athletic Association in memory of Allie Strong.

Jacob Furnish did a demonstration on his zombie sticker collection and Leah Chesney did a demonstration on graduating kindergarten.

Skillathon is 6-8 p.m. June 24 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The group did skillathon review.

Fair booth, fundraisers and community service were discussed.

Randy Pinkerton went over the next All County Meeting set for June 23; wristband pickup is July 7 from noon-7 p.m. and July 9 from noon-7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. July 7 is booth setup in the Junior Fair Building; July 9 is judging for non-livestock; fair dates are July 10-17; and get your buyer letters out.

Randy then asked the group how their fair projects were coming and if they were excited for the fair. Randy will be setting up farm visits.

The next meeting is Sunday, June 27 at 5 p.m. at the Bronner’s home with Taylor Garringer leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance, Ashlynn Ewing leading us in the 4-H Pledge, Madison Bronner and Ashlynn Ewing/Taylor Garringer having demonstrations.

The meeting adjourned at 7:15 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_zombie-stickers.jpg Leah Chesney with her kindergarten graduation cap and certificate; she wants to be a chef when she grows up. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_chef.jpg Leah Chesney with her kindergarten graduation cap and certificate; she wants to be a chef when she grows up.