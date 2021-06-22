UPDATED: Wilmington Road explosion injures workers

WASHINGTON TWP. (Warren County) — Two workers were injured when an explosion occurred while they were installing a geothermal heating system Tuesday afternoon at a Wilmington Road residence near Clinton County.

One man received extensive burns and was transported from the scene about 2 p.m. Tuesday by CareFlight. Another was burned and transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Fire officials in the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District said the blast occurred in the basement of the home just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials called it a “flash explosion” that caused a fire that spread to the main level of the residence, according to the Associated Press.

Officials said family members were home at the time of the explosion but were uninjured. A state fire marshal will investigate.

The 10343 Wilmington Road residence is across the road from the Settlemyre Seed Co., which is located at 10288 Wilmington Road in the Clarksville area. The site is very near Chester Township in Clinton County, as well as Massie Township.

Among first-responders observed at the scene were from Clinton Warren Joint Fire District & EMS, Chester Township Fire & EMS, Salem-Morrow Fire Department, Turtlecreek Fire Department, Hamilton Township Fire Department, Harlan Township Fire Department, Blanchester Marion Township Fire District, Wilmington Fire Department & EMS, and Goshen Township.

The large number of fire departments was dispatched due to the two-story home being in a rural area with no fire hydrants and the initial uncertainty of number of injuries. Approximately 10 fire trucks and four ambulances were on-scene.

The incident is being investigated to determine a cause.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_DSC_0408-3.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_DSC_0415-3.jpg Multiple fire departments as well as CareFlight responded after an explosion injured two people working at a home. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_DSC_0419-3.jpg Multiple fire departments as well as CareFlight responded after an explosion injured two people working at a home. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_DSC_0422-3.jpg